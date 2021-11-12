BC to support 2000 TVET institutes in getting int’l accreditation

As many as 2,000 Pakistani TVET Institutes to get International Accreditation under “VET Toolbox” a first British Council’s project to support recently established National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational stream (NAC-TVs).

This was informed by the Country Head of British Council, Mr. Amir Ramzan during a meeting with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday. Ramzan said that wages of Pakistani workers employed in international job market are lower than workers of other countries due to lack of international recognition of Pakistani Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualifications.

This is an era of advancement and competition where many of employers look for skills for international standards. This funding instrument will play a vital role in achieving the NAC’s objective to accredit 2000 TVET institutes according to the international standards.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood while appreciating the idea of “VET Toolbox” project said that it would not only pave the way to formulate accreditation related policies, devising and implementing comprehensive accreditation plan for TVET sector across Pakistan but also open avenues for developing linkages with international accreditation bodies. “The employment opportunities of Pakistani skilled workers would also be increased many folds in global job market, the minister said.