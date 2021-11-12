Proper utilisation of resources can solve energy issue: envoy

Pakistan has vast potential in renewable energy generation but not utilizing the resources properly and the country’s environment is best for wind energy and investing in wind and other climate friendly renewable energy resources can reduce its expenditures on costly energy generation.

Denmark in 1970 has the highest import bill in terms of energy but today Denmark is self sufficient in renewable energy generation to meet its demand. This was stated by the Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Lis Rosenholm while delivering a lecture on “Environmental Protection: Lessons from Denmark Experiences,” organized by the International Relations Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

The Ambassador said that Denmark was pioneer in establishing environment ministry and since 1970 Denmark was working hard to eliminate CO2 from the environment. She said that all the stakeholders were taken into confidence before chalking out environment policy that’s why 100 per cent results were achieved in implementation of the policy.

Earlier, the ambassador met with Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) in his office and discussed the topics of mutual interest. Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali and Pro Rector Academics Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan also attended the meeting. Rector NUML presented a NUML memento to the honourable ambassador and thanked her for his visit and sharing her expertise and knowledge with the students.