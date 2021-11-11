‘All-out efforts should be made to resolve residents’ complaints’

President, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards & Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig. Salman Nazar here on Thursday chaired a joint meeting of both the cantt boards and directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to resolve the residents’ complaints.

The meeting was attended by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantt Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik, CEO Chaklala Cantt Board, Wasim Shahid, Additional CEO Chaklala Hayat Khan Baloch, Additional CEO RCB, Mujahid Shah, Additional CEO, Maria Jabeen, Additional CEO Naveed Nawaz, Deputy CEO, Ghulam Sabir Basra, Secretary Cantt Board, Syed Hasnain Hameed Bukhari, Secretary to CEO Qaiser Mahmood and heads of all the branches of both the cantt boards.

Addressing the meeting, the Station Commander said that all-out efforts should be made to improve the quality of public service.

He instructed the officers to enhance greenery and ornamental plants in cantt areas and sought suggestions for improvement of cleanliness, street lights and water supply system. The authorities were directed to bring more innovation to improve quality of public service. He also asked the officers to make efforts to revive the annual flower show.

The Station Commander underlined the need to work jointly, like a team and show commitment and dedication to fulfill their responsibilities. He informed that public service delivery, reduction of non-development expenditure, staff welfare, fair water distribution, installation of sign boards and LED street lights and zero tolerance against corruption would be the priorities.

He said, the hard working staff members would be encouraged while negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Appreciating the development projects completed in different commercial areas including Saddar Bazaar, Scheme-III and Lal Kurti Bazaar, he said that the CEOs of both the cantt boards had done a lot of work for the betterment but, still there is room for improvement.

He directed the authorities to resolve parking issues and ensure installation of street lights besides completing horticulture projects within shortest possible time frame. A follow up meeting should also be organized after 15 days, he added.