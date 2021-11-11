Indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers to continue: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the writ of the government is ensured by recovering state lands from illegal occupants.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, CM said that the retrieved lands would be utilized for public welfare purposes while continuing indiscriminate crackdown against land grabbers as the government would go to every extent to eliminate the menace of squatting in the province. In this regard, the Anti-Corruption Establishment had retrieved 563736 Kanal state lands in three years valuing Rs 198699.775 million. 10141 Kanal land worth Rs 11870.74 million had been retrieved in the Gujranwala region while 5610 Kanal land in the Rawalpindi region having a market value of Rs 11017 million. 135896 Kanal state lands had been retrieved in Faisalabad region valuing Rs 34654 million and another 52884 Kanal land had been seized in Sargodha region with a value of Rs 16123 million. Similarly, 41306 Kanal land valuing Rs 28429 million in the Sahiwal region was also retrieved while the market value of 74777 Kanal land recovered in the Bahawalpur region was Rs 18597 million. 176594 Kanal state land recovered in DG Khan region valued at Rs 20480 million. State land 1182.19 Kanal (Rs.26563.98 million) in Lahore region-A, 10843.14 Kanal state land (Rs.7534.94) in Lahore region-B and 184 Kanal (2209 million rupees) in headquarters region had also been reclaimed from the illegal occupants.