Govt notifies transfer, posting of high-ranking officers

The federal government on Thursday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khalid Hyder Shah, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders. This notification is being issued under Rotation Policy, 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer cannot be posted in geographical limits of Government of Sindh, for a period of two (02) years, from the date of joining at a station outside the geographical limits of Government of Sindh, Notification said. While, Flt. Lt. (Retd.) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect and until further orders. This notification is being issued under Rotation Policy, 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer cannot be posted in geographical limits of Government of the Punjab, for a period of two (02) years, from the date of joining at a station outside the geographical limits of Government of the Punjab, Notification added.













