Playing Safe

President Arif Alvi putting a brake on the upcoming joint parliament sitting has given much credence to opposition parties’ over the top enthusiasm. Rather disappointing news for PTI fans but maybe caution does hang heavy in Islamabad. For the first time in over three years, the government is finding it hard to paper over the cracks. For it may chant slogans of enjoying an absolute majority–however fervidly–, the recently brewing political uncertainly cannot be looked over.

The skullduggery of leading opposition parties has been the norm in Pakistan for long. While a renewed PDM rearing its head out of deep slumber should have rung alarm bells for those sitting behind the steering wheel, the fact that they had managed to fight back the threat for over a year was a welcome respite. But alas! the dagger is being plunged from within this time. Rumour mills have begun churning overtime; picking up on the discord between the kaptaan’s party and its allies. There are reported reservations from the kite club. PML-Q and GDA followed suit in refusing to back the government in the electoral reforms bill. Going by the buzz in the air, this chip on the proverbial shoulder was what set forth the deferment notification. Hadn’t the government just recently called in a meeting to ask its parliamentarians to fulfil its “jehad” and vote in the much-drawn-out EVM deliberations?

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry is still pointing his barrel at the opposition alliance, terming the recess a pre-planned attempt for them to set their ranks in order. Sadly, if words could do wonders, his government would have been able to bring everyone round to its (some may say bizarre) notion.

The confusing conundrum that is the overwhelming cost of EVM to the polling process and the Damoclean sword of rigging aside, a consensus is the prime requirement of our highly-cherished democracy. How can government obtain the will of the majority when its own soldiers are playing spoiler?

The recent turn of events has placed Prime Minister Imran Khan in a rather uncomfortable position, especially when considering the opposition he seems to forever be on a warpath against. What a predicament indeed! This unsuccessful attempt to save face is something his adversaries would not let him slur over that easily. And as they enjoy a jolly good day, inventing new ways to mock the hallway of power, PM Khan should take a deep look within. Can he survive a shaky alliance in the rest of his term? If not, better start toeing the line and quash his partners’ concerns. As things seem, playing on the backfoot has not been his strategy. Known for his finest attack line, it remains to be seen what the player’s next move would be. *