Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first

DUBAI: Australia on Thursday decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss.

Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief earlier today as cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were been declared fit to play against Australia. In an update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that a medical panel reviewed their fitness and okayed their participation in the crucial encounter.

The winner will play New Zealand, who beat England in the first semi-final, in the title clash on Sunday in Dubai.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi