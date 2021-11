On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will watch the possible final match between New Zealand and in Dubai, if the Pakistan team qualifies today by beating the Australia in the second semi-final, Daily Times reported.

According to the sources, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will accompany PM Imran Khan to Dubai.

The fianl match will be played on November 14 (Sunday) at 7 pm at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.