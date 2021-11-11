CM Usman Buzdar hopeful for national cricket team semi-final victory

After winning five T20 World Cup matches in a row the morale of national players is very high, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar said.

He said that the national cricket team of Pakistan will also win the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Chief Minister Punjab in his statement said, “Australia is a strong opponent but Pakistani players are in high spirits and are determined to win, the nation prays for the success of the cricket team, my best wishes are with the national cricket team.”

He further said that Pakistani players will have to show their best performance as a team again today in order to defeat Australia.

He was very hopeful that the national cricket team would defeat Australia today and qualify for the final.