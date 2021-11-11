Chinese vaccines Sinopharm, Sinovac approved for children above 12 years

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee.

Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee for administration to children above 12 years of age from 15 November onwards. Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 yrs. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 11, 2021

According to a tweet on Thursday, the vaccines will be administered to children above 12 years of age from November 15 onwards. Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 years, it added.