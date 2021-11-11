British diplomat supports Pakistan team against Australia

On Thursday, British High Commissioner Christian Turner and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed sent their best wishes for the Pakistan cricket team to win the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup against Australia, Daily Times reported.

The British envoy said, “That was a rollercoaster. Now I wait for my other team to go through – good luck Pakistan.” He commented, “Ab sab umeed Pakistan par hai.”

The commissioner also congratulated the New Zealand team for securing a place in the final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rasheed also wished the Pakistani Men’s T20 cricket team good luck saying he wanted them to win their semi-final match against Australia.

He further said this while addressing a ceremony at Government Associate College for Women, Dhok in Rawalpindi.

The minister said Pakistan’s victory against India was the final match for him.