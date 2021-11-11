Mathew Hayden inspired by Pakistan Cricket team and Islam

Matthew Hayden, who is a former Australian batsman and now serving as a batting instructor, has been caught away by the aura of serenity and spirituality in Pakistan’s dressing room.

The open-mindedness of the Pakistani players and their eagerness to learn also impressed the 50-year-old Matthew Hayden. All of the players have absolute potential and are searching for opportunities to master new skills and improve as people, he said.

“Even though I am a Christian, I am curious about Islam. One follows Christ, while the other follows Mohammad (PBUH), and the two will never meet, yet he [Rizwan] gave me an English translation of the Quran. We sat on the floor for a half-hour, talking things out. Every day, I read a small portion of it. One of my favourite people, Rizzy [Rizwan], is a champion human being,” Hayden added.

He also admired Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, for his willingness to be tutored despite being one of the best batsmen in the world.

Hayden further stated that this was one of the most memorable experiences of his life and that sharing the locker room with young Pakistani players was a great eye-opener.