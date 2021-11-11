COVID-19 claims 9 more lives in last 24 hours

Pakistan administered a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday (Thursday), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 9 more coronavirus deaths and 637 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the fresh 637 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,278,751. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,575.

Moreover, a total of 48,883 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 637 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.30 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,156.

Statistics 11 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,882

Positive Cases: 637

Positivity %: 1.30%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1156 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 11, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 316 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,226,906.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,270.

Furthermore, 472,925 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 441,493 in Punjab, 441,493 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,223 in Islamabad, 33,368 in Balochistan, 34,498 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,398 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.