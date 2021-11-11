United Colors of Benetton launches unisex hijab created by rapper Ghali Amdouni

Among the many fashion innovations, a ‘unisex hijab’ has come to the fore. Fashion brand United Colors of Benetton has started selling a new range of the traditional Islamic headwear, which it is calling ‘unisex hijabs’ – meaning it is for both men and women to wear. The items are available in black, red, green and yellow for approximately £29.95.

According to the Italian brand’s website, the “unisex hijab in stretch fabric. Small clashing print on the left side that combines the Benetton logo with Ghali’s ‘G’. This accessory belongs to the ‘United Colors of Ghali’ capsule collection”, created by Ghali Amdouni, the rapper.

Hijab, as mentioned earlier, is an Islamic piece of clothing that covers the head, and is traditionally worn by some Muslim women in public, in front of strangers, or some male members of the family, who are not immediate members. Interestingly, the collection was launched at the Milan Fashion Week this year, and the rapper himself has posed in several photos wearing the piece of clothing, which has also purportedly appeared in some of his music videos.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 28-year-old rapper – who was born to Tunisian parents – was quoted as saying, “The hijab is a unique garment that I wanted very much. There was no resistance from the company to include it in the collection. When I was a child, I was bullied at school, there was no one to represent me, while now it is normality.

“I am tired of hearing how everything Arab or Tunisian is associated with something negative. When I was little, my mother was afraid that I would go out with my Arab companions, she preferred that I have Italian friends. Now I think it is important to say that this diversity is an added value, it is what makes me unique.”

