Total PARCO Pakistan inaugurates charging station

On 8th November 2021, Total PARCO Pakistan inaugurated its first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at Packages Mall Lahore. Mr. Muhammad Rizwan (Provincial Environment Protection Minister), Mr. Mehmet Celepoglu (CEO Total PARCO Pakistan), and Mr. Khurram Raza Bakhtayari (CEO Packages Mall) inaugurated the first of its kind “Rapid Charge” Charging Station. This technology provides a fast charging solution for EV owners through a 50 Kw charger – capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously.













