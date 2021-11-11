Industrialists assured of pending refunds payment till 2020

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla on Wednesday announced to pay pending refunds to industrialists till 2020 on submission of complete and verified documents. Speaking at an open court held at Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), he informed that Universal Self-Assessment Scheme (USAS) had been restored in 2021-22 budget in actual form to facilitate the filers. He stated that tax refund was applicable after funding in the form of payment of taxes by filers, adding that the issues faced by the business community would be resolved. Fixed rate for volunteers wishing to be filers could not be implemented because income of two shopkeepers who were running business in the same market was different, he said and added that the department has its own limitations. Replying to a volley of questions, Bodla noted that audits could be granted to the third party, adding that matters related to bank accounts were difficult but FBR had to make decisions within a short frame of time.













