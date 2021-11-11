Plastic materials exports witness record 69.02pc increase

Plastic materials exports during first three months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 69.02 percent as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Sep 2021, plastic materials worth $86,952 were exported as compared to exports worth $51,446 during same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of chemicals and pharmaceutical products increased by 61.91 percent, worth of $362,493 were exported as compared to the exports of $223,886 of the same period of last year. Meanwhile, other chemicals exports also increased by 94.25 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth $201,113 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded as $104,047. During the period under review, pharmaceutical products exports increased by 7.36 percent, worth $73,428 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $68,393 of the same period of last year.













