Sajal says her life got better after marrying Ahad Raza Mir

Actress Sajal Aly, said on Tuesday that her life got better after getting married to Ahad Raza Mir.

She said that positive changes took place in her life after the wedding took place.

During an interview, Sajal Aly said that she also became more sensible after tying the knot. Her new film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is about to release also. ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is directed by Nabeel Qureshi under the banner of Ever Ready Films. The actress said, “A lot of things change after marriage. You mature and become a sensible person.”

She stressed upon the importance of spousal support.

She also said that your partner needs to be supportive no matter what your profession is.

“Ahad is very cooperative and supportive,” she confessed, also admitting that her life got much better after marriage. Sajal Aly was gearing up for her first theatrical release after COVID-19.