Rasm-e-Chehlum of Umer Sharif will be held today (Thursday) after the Zuhr prayers at his residence 117/3 block 3, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Arts Council president will pray for the deceased soul whereas governing body members and famous showbiz personalities will visit his residence. It should be noted that after battling cardiac ailments, comedy king Umer Sharif passed away on October 2 in Germany.