Shefali Shah’s theme-based restaurant Jalsa has hand-painted walls

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah who is known for her stellar performance has now turned into an entrepreneur and launched her own theme-based restaurant ‘Jalsa’ in the plush locality of Ahmedabad.

She is also known for her passion for painting and writing. The actress is now embarking on her new journey, venturing into hospitality business. Yes, you read it right!

It’s a known fact that Shefali is a complete foodie and enjoys cooking during her free time, which was evident through her social media during the Covid-19 lockdown. Naturally, the thought of venturing into the hospitality business was always on her mind. It’s learnt that the actress is all set to open a lavish restaurant alongside Neha Bassi, a hospitality professional with over two decades of experience.

‘Jalsa’ is a labour of love and passion for Shefali; with every element – from decor to cutlery, from recipe to presentation – personally supervised and often, personally executed! Shefali brings with her, her innate understanding of the artful and heart-warming aspects of the human experience, to the world of dining and hospitality.

Besides shooting for her movie and OTT projects lately, Shefali has been busy designing the interiors personally – from hand painting some walls to cheese boards, to creating an ambience people will love, to working closely with the chefs and sharing her own recipes to give an array of delicacies for every palate.

While the versatile actress is known to be a perfectionist and choosy as far as her creative choices are concerned, her new venture is considered as a unique concept in the hospitality business space.

As with most things, Shefali has undertaken; Jalsa is only the beginning. She says, “My belief is to celebrate life.

With abundance of family, friends, food, fun, music, dance and much more and JALSA is exactly that! JALSA is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience. True to its name, Jalsa serves all of the above and more.

A quintessential Indian celebration with global design and food trends.

The good times never end in JALSA and nor does the food. JALSA is a buffet restaurant that serves up a mix of Indian dishes from various states and international fun dining. Jalsa is a carnival of food fun and togetherness. From Ferris wheels, astrologers, henna artists, funfair games, etc, JALSA is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience of joy for everyone.”

Shefali Shah’s interesting line up of projects include Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’, Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor G’, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s web series ‘Human’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ season 2.