Priyanka Chopra and Katrina congratulate Malala on tying the knot

Nobel laureate and women’s rights advocate Malala Yousufzai got hitched to Asser Malik in a private ceremony at her home in Birmingham, UK.

As soon as the 24 years old shared the news on her social media handle, wishes from various celebrities across the world poured in. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Reese Witherspoon, Lily Singh, Mira Sethi and Melinda Gates are some celebrities who congratulated the newlyweds.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” wrote Malala in her Instagram post. She can be seen wearing a pale pink Gharara for her D-Day. Groom Asser was dressed in a sharp black suit.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations @malala Wishing you so much joy and happiness…You are an absolute vision.” Katrina Kaif simply wrote “Congratulations” in the comment section of Malala’s post. YouTuber Lily Singh wrote, “Congrats!!!!” with three red heart emojis. Reese Witherspoon congratulated Malala on this ‘wonderful moment!’. Billionaire Bill Gates ex-wife and philanthropist Melinda Gates commented, “Congratulations! So happy for you both”.

Various Pakistani celebrities like Mira Sethi, Meesha Shafi, Aima Baig and others also congratulated Malala. Pakistani influencer and the girl behind the viral ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ meme commented, “OMG MASHAALLAH! Congratulations”.

Young fellow activists also commented on the post. Gurmehar Kaur of India and Greta Thunberg of Sweden also sent best wishes to the Nobel laureate.

Malala Yousufzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize – which she received at the age of 17. She was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, at the age of 15 for attending school. She survived the assassination attempt and has since then spoken about women’s rights. Malala’s husband Asser Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board.