References against Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal adjourned

The accountability courts Wednesday adjourned hearing of various references including against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-minister Ahsan Iqbal. The references were adjourned without further proceedings due to the strike by the Islamabad Bar Council. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing of Thatha Water Supply scheme reference against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari till November 23. Asif Zardari was also granted one-day exemption from hearing. Similarly, the accountability court adjourned reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal Sports City project till November 30. Reference against ex-chairperson Farzana Raja was adjourned till December 6.













