Pakistan wants enhanced ties with EU, UK: Gen Bajwa

qamar-javed-bajwaAmbassador of the European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with the EU countries, adding, “And we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

The visiting dignitary pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including the recent developments in Afghanistan, came under discussion.

The COAS said Pakistan valued the UK’s role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhancing the bilateral relationship. The COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.