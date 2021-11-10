Rs 821bn recovered since inception: NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs821.573 billion directly and indirectly since its inception, said the NAB spokesman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman said the anti-graft watch dog had released the details of direct or indirect recoveries made by it till September 2021 in response to some media reports about the NAB recoveries.

According to NAB spokesman, the recovered properties amounting to Rs500.650 billion had directly been handed over to the quarters concerned including the owners, claimants and entities etc by the bureau.

Some other recoveries included bank loan defaults, financial institutions such as PCBL of worth Rs198.057 billion have been realized/credited to the respective financial institution.

Similarly, the recoveries of fines amounting to R 45.915 billion imposed by various accountability courts were recovered under relevant provisions of law.

The option of voluntary return and plea bargain are availed by the accused persons during the course of inquiries and investigations. The recoveries under the subject provisions are in cash and kind.

However, the Supreme Court has ordered not to exercise the option of voluntary return vide petition no 17/2016.

The amount of voluntary return and plea bargain are included Rs 54.902 billion cash and rest of recoveries are in kind. Moreover, Rs 46.22 billion has already been disbursed to the respective provincial/ federal and concerned entities.