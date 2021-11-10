India sends thousands more troops to IIOJK

India has sent thousands of more paramilitary troops to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday.

New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory.

“Around 2,500 troops have arrived and they were deployed all over Kashmir valley,” AbhiramPankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), told AFP.

More were on their way to the restive territory, he added.

Around 5,000 extra paramilitaries in all were being deployed from this week, including from India’s Border Security Force (BSF), according to a police officer speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.