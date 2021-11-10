IHC seeks PTA report on banning TikTok

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication (PTA) to apprise the bench which section of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA) allowed it to ban any social media platform.

The court observed that the attorney general for Pakistan had assured the bench that all stakeholders would be consulted before finalizing the social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition regarding social media rules and ban on Tiktok. The additional attorney general informed the court that social media rules had been prepared. The court said it could see the new rules in the same case. Justice Minallah asked whether the stakeholders were consulted or not in line of social media rules.

TV anchor Hamid Mir on the occasion stated that social media experts were not heard to which the chief justice said then the court could appoint him as amicus curiae and hear them.

Hamid Mir suggested the name of social media expert Sadaf Baig to assist the bench. The court sought the report and adjourned hearing of the case till November 22.