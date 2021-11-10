Reference against Dar adjourned till Nov 24

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 24 on acquittal pleas of co-accused in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income. The defence lawyer continued their arguments before the court during this day hearing. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the acquittal pleas filed by the co-accused. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and co-accused appeared before the court. The NAB prosecutor objected to the arguments of defence and adopted the stance that the lawyer was mixing the NAB ordinance and acquittal pleas. The lawyers were just wasting the time of court, he said. He requested the court to seek arguments on NAB ordinance and acquittal pleas of the accused, together. The prosecutor said the amendment in ordinance wouldn’t affect the reference pertaining to assets beyond sources of income. The court had complete case record and NAB amendment Ordinance, as well. The court adjourned hearing till November 24, and sought arguments.













