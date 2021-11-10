Buzdar orders strict action over fever drug shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed availability of fever medicine at all the medical stores so that patients may not face any difficulty in this regard.

Issuing directions to the provincial minister for health and secretary of the health department from Saudi Arabia, the CM directed the officials concerned to submit a report after inspecting the records of medicine companies and stockists, says a news release.

He said supply and demand should be regularly checked to ensure availability of fever medicine and action be initiated against those creating an artificial shortage.

The health minister telephonically informed the chief minister that fever medicines were available at the medical stores due to effective steps taken by the government and there was no shortage of fever medicine.

Khuli Kutchery resolves citizens’

problems: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Wednesday said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed solution to the problems, particularly of revenue, on priority basis and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said this while holding a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ at his office to resolve the problems of the people at the earliest.

He said the Punjab chief minister had directed that the revenue officers should personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

A large number of citizens attended the kutchery. Officers concerned, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdullah Mehmood, were also present.

The citizens recorded their complaints. The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on-the-spot orders to the officers concerned.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders.

Muhammad Ali said the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Officers asked to ensure transparency: Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah Wednesday directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and service delivery in all cases, saying immediate solution to the problems of people was a top priority of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) in Narowal.

He directed the officers to adopt a policy of mutual liaison for the development of the district. He also directed the officers to submit weekly reports of ongoing schemes.

Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah that schemes of public interest should be completed within the stipulated period and the pace of development work would be expedited.

He warned that there should be no compromise on the quality of work. The provincial minister said in order to complete the development schemes, officers

would have to perform their duties with honesty, adding that officers with no interest would not be tolerated.

The price mechanism should be made more efficient so that maximum relief could be provided to the people, he added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, ADC Finance & Planning Omar Farooq Warraich, Muhammad Arshad, Zainul Abidin, Deputy Director Development Asif Mehmood, XEN Highway Samiullah Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders and others attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Narowal gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the ongoing development schemes in the district.