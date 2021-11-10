Child Protection Bureau reunites over 1,000 children with families

The Child Protection Bureau (CPU) rescued 1,054 street children from different areas of the city last year and united them with their families after required arbitration. District Officer Child Welfare Protection Bureau (CPWB) Ali Abid Naqvi told APP on Wednesday that children under 15 years of age had been taken into custody who were involved in begging. Ali said the most children were later handed over to their parents after getting assurance from their parents and guardians that they would not force them to beg again. He informed that the bureau, in collaboration with City Traffic Police, had registered 248 First Information Reports under ongoing anti-beggary drive. “Presently 75 children are in the custody of the bureau who to whom food, education and shelter is being provided at the centre”, he added.













