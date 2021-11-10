DG ML&C reviews medical facilities

Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Major General Tariq Zameer Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) visited the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) and reviewed the medical facilities being provided there.

Director ML&C, Faheem Zafar, Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt Board, Mohammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik, Additional CEO Naveed Nawaz, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra, Deputy Administrator CGH Dr. Atiquddin and other senior doctors and staff members were present on the occasion.

The DG also visited various departments of the hospital. He was given a detailed briefing by the administration.

The DG lauded the role of Cantonment Executive Officer, doctors, other staff members and the administration for providing best medical treatment facilities to the residents in the hospital.

Appreciating efforts being made to further improve the quality of services in the hospital, he directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to provide better health services to the people.

During the visit, The DG ML&C also planted a sapling in the lawn of the hospital and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.