Qadri urges India to reopen Kartarpur peace corridor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday urged Indian government to reopen Kartarpur Peace Corridor to enable Sikh community members to visit their sacred sites.

In his message to Sikh community on completion of two years of Kartarpur corridor project, he said the construction and renovation of Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in a short span of time was a major achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said right now, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur had emerged as an important center of interfaith tolerance.

The minister said Sikhs investors from across the globe were keen to invest in Kartarpur infrastructure project for which they would be provided all possible facilities.

He said project management unit was striving to make Kartarpur corridor an international level religious tourism hub as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He directed brisk implementation on Kartarpur infrastructure development and invited Sikh community members living in Europe and the United States of America to invest in the infrastructure projects on Kartarpur corridor.

He said Kartarpur corridor was an everlasting story of humanity and great gift for Sikhs living in India and other parts of the world.

Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s followers irrespective of religion, color and race, humanity and the spirit of service was worthy of imitation, he remarked.

On the contrary, oppression and barbarism against minorities, especially against Muslims were rampant under Hindutva in India.