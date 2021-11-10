Health services thru Sehat Sahulat card soon: Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that healthcare services would be available to all citizens through Sehat Sahulat Card program. He expressed these views while attending a meeting held at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&ME) to review the arrangements to launch the Sehat Sahulat Card program. Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Punjab Health Foundation Managing Director Dr Kiran Khurshid and other officials were present in the meeting. Dr Faisal Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the aspiration to provide Sehat Sahulat card to all 29.3 million families of Punjab, adding that universal health coverage was fulfillment Prime Minister’ promise. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the health of every citizen. On the occasion, Punjab Health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all institutions including NADRA had been asked to consolidate data of all citizens, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to provide quality healthcare to people. She asked all institutions to prepare for launching the program.













