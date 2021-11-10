COVID- SSGC’s contribution acknowledged

The SSGC has been conferred with a token of appreciation for its role in controlling COVID-19 panademic. The Company’s contribution was acknowledged in an impressive ceremony organized by Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) Pakistan, United Nations Office for the Coordination of the Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in a Karachi hotel today. Choice UfuomaOkoro, Head of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs at the UN, graced the occasion. She presented the token of appreciation to Salman A. Siddiqui, Head of corporate communications, who received it on behalf of SSGC. A number of other corporate sector entities were also presented with tokens of appreciation on the occasion for their respective roles in stemming the menace of COVID-19. Throughout the COVID-19 episode, SSGC provided relevant support on government and NGO level to help the affectees of the pandemic. The Company is also providing vaccination facilities to the general public via its medical centers in its franchise areas.













