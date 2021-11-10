Pakistan wants multi-domain relations with EU states for growth:COAS

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Mrs Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday. A statement issued by the ISPR shows that the matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including the current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) were discussed during the meeting. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations based on common interests with EU countries and we veraciously look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, continuous efforts for regional stability and committed to play their role for further enhancements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.