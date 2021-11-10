Bilawal Bhutto to host dinner in honor of opposition leaders

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to host a dinner in honor of the opposition leaders at Sindh House in Islamabad and called on all MNAs and Senators from the opposition parties to the event, Daily Times reported.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and others are invited to the dinner.

According to the Sources, the opposition parties would show their political power before the joint sitting of the parliament and think about giving tough time to the government.

It also said that the government has been planning its strategy for the joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate to railroad the bills.

On the other hand, Leader of the House in Senate Shahzad Waseem was called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to deliberate on legislation in the parliament.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament to meet at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Senate session will be start under the chair of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at 4 pm on Thursday with 16 items on the agenda list.