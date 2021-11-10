Police officers of three provinces reshuffled

The federal government has notified various grade-20 officers’ transfers across the country.

In a major reshuffle and transfer of officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSB) and Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), DIG Maqsood Ahmed and DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh have been transferred from Sindh to Punjab.

According to the Establishment Division notification, services of DIG Muhammad Karim Khan were transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Sindh while DIG Saqib Ismail Memon has been transferred from Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui has been moved from Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DIG Muhammad Zubair Dareshk has now been shifted from Punjab to Sindh.

Moreover, the services of DIG Abdul Ghafoor Afridi have been handed over from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Sindh government while DIG Javed Akbar Riaz has been transferred from Sindh to Punjab.