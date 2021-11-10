Policeman gunned down in Kasur

On Wednesday, fugitive criminals gunned down a police officer manning a picket in the Hanjra Kala area of Sarai Mughal in Kasur, Daily Times reported.

The incident took place when the unknown gunmen saw the police party and quickly opened fire at them. One of the bullet hit policeman Mian Muhammad Rafique, who was in charge of picket Sir Singh.

However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene after the shooting.

Kasur DPO Suhaib Ashraf along with a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Rafique’s body was shifted to THQ Hospital in Kaur for post mortem.