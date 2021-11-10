Afghan FM to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday (today), a delegation in the supervision of the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi will reach Pakistan on a visit.

The delegation will comprise members including the officials from the trade and finance ministries.

Earlier, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had invited the delegation to Pakistan.

The delegation will also attend the two-day Troika Plus meeting to be held on November 11 and 12 to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

The Troika Plus meeting will be attended by the delegates from China, Russia, the United States (US) and Pakistan, sources added. The spokesperson to the Afghanistan foreign minister has also confirmed the delegation’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

Matters related to enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people will be discussed during the visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but the international community must act now.