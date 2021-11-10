Islamabad reports 32 new dengue cases and 2 deaths

ISLAMABAD: In Islamabad, two more patients of dengue fever have died during the previous 24 hours.

According to health officials, 32 new patients of the mosquito-borne disease surfaced during this period.

The death toll from dengue fever surged to 19 after two more people died from the viral disease.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia tweeted: “We are investigating 31 cases of Dengue today, the epi curve shows the decline in the cases over the last few days. We are expecting further decline in days to come.”

He advised citizens to get themselves tested if they have fever, headaches and body aches.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.