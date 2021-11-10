President Alvi calls joint session of Parliament on Nov 11

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Thursday, November 11, as Opposition parties are ready to give a tough time to the government on legislation over electoral reforms, NAB and other issues.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the session had been called to pass the electoral reforms and various other bills.

The minister criticised Opposition parties, advising them to “learn to stand on your feet”.

“You can’t succeed by making conspiracies all the time,” the minister said. “The Opposition will have to patiently wait for two-and-a-half years more and later, for another five years,” he taunted, hinting that the PTI would complete its present tenure and win another term in office during the next general elections.

Opposition finalise joint strategy to thwart legislation on electoral reforms, NAB

The united Opposition has completed negotiations on the joint sitting of the Parliament, deciding that all Opposition parties should ensure the presence of their members at the joint session of both the houses of the Parliament.

They agreed to block possible government legislation on electoral reforms, NAB ordinance and other legislation in the upcoming joint sitting of the Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif hosted the dinner meeting for parliamentarians of the Opposition parties including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman from the PPP, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from the JUIF, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti from the ANP, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif from the PML-N and all the MNAs and senators of the Opposition parties attended the dinner meeting.

Addressing the dinner meeting of the united Opposition, Shahbaz Sharif said the government was not as embarrassed in the House as it was today. He said the Opposition would play a more active and decisive role in the coming days.

He said the government was defeated in the National Assembly on Tuesday. Shahbaz said the Opposition would protest against the government at every forum and also thwart the NAB ordinance in any case and go to the courts. “Imran Khan Niazi wants an NRO for himself and his close cronies,” he had alleged.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing the dinner reception, said all the Opposition parties were united under Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership in the Parliament.

“Today the Opposition once again defeated the government in the National Assembly and only the unity of Opposition can defeat the government,” he said.

He said the PPP would play an active role with the combined Opposition in the joint session of the Parliament. “Today the main issues of the people are price-hikes, unemployment and abject poverty in the country,” he said.