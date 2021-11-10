Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai ties knot in Birmingham

On Tuesday, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai announced that she has tied the knot with Asser in a small Nikkah ceremony held at her home in Birmingham.

However, she is the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, and second Pakistani. Moreover, she is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, where the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan had at times banned girls from attending school. Her advocacy has grown into an international movement,

Malala made the announcement on her Twitter account and called it a ‘precious’ day of her life.

“Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she tweeted.

She also shared a few pictures of her Nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen along with her husband and parents.

Soon after the news, netizens started pouring wishes for the newly-wed couple. Taking to Twitter, her father said the occasion was “beyond words”.

Furthermore, PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari felicitated Malala and hoped that the newly-wedded couple finds every joy together.

“May your journey be blessed at every turn. Sending you love & duas,” she said.