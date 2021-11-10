RDA inflows reach $2.677b in October

The inflows under Roshan Digital Account rose to $2.677 billion by the end of October 2021 compared to $2.41 billion till the end of September this year, according to a latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan. The data shows that the inflow during the month of October was recorded at $266 million compared to $297 million in September and $245 million in August this year. Roshan Digital Account (RDA) was launched by the State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with the commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan. As per data, expatriate Pakistanis from 175 countries had deposited the funds to 273,411 accounts opened through RDA.













