Priyanka Chopra calls $200,000 engagement ring her most cherished jewellery

Priyanka Chopra makes sure to mention her roots, culture in every interview or statement she makes and her recent conversation with Vogue is a perfect example of the same.

When the actor was asked about her perfect version of paradise, Chopra, who was in Dubai to launch Bulgari’s new collection, said, “My version of paradise is being with my loved ones. I love being surrounded by my family, my friends, being at home. In Urdu and in Hindi, we say “jannat”. So for me, my jannat would be my home.” Priyanka also opened up on her most cherished piece of jewellery which was gifted to her. At first, she joked, “If I don’t say my engagement ring my husband will kill me. Kidding!” Later, she added, “I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I’m very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I’d definitely say that.” Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018. Nick had closed down a Tiffany store to buy Priyanka the engagement ring. As per Hollywood Reporter, the ring’s cost was around $200,000.

Earlier this week, Priyanka gave a sneak-peek of her Diwali celebrations with Nick. This year’s Diwali was their first at their lavish new Los Angeles home. Sharing photos on Instagram, Priyanka penned an emotional caption for Nick and her friends. “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.

To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full,” she wrote. Priyanka had also attended Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash where she was seen unwinding herself with Mindy Kaling, Poorna Jagannathan and others.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up Text for You, Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections. She will soon begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture Jee Le Zara.