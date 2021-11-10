England v New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal fact-file

England Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler with 240 Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid with 8 Path to semi-final beat West Indies by 6 wickets beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets beat Australia by 8 wickets beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs lost to South Africa by 10 runs New Zealand Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill with 176 Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Trent Boult with 11 Path to semi-final lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets beat India by 8 wickets beat Scotland by 16 runs beat Namibia by 52 runs beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets T20s head-to-head: England wins: 13 (includes one win on super over after tie) New Zealand wins: 7 No result: 1 First T20 International meeting Durban, September 18, 2007 New Zealand won the first T20 International between the two sides at the inaugural World Cup in South Africa. Last T20 International meeting Auckland, November 10, 2019 In scenes reminiscent of the 50-over World Cup final four months earlier, it took a super over to separate the two sides in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland.