England v New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal fact-file

England
Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler with 240
Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid with 8
Path to semi-final
beat West Indies by 6 wickets
beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
beat Australia by 8 wickets
beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
lost to South Africa by 10 runs

New Zealand
Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill with 176
Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Trent Boult with 11
Path to semi-final
lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets
beat India by 8 wickets
beat Scotland by 16 runs
beat Namibia by 52 runs
beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
T20s head-to-head:
England wins: 13 (includes one win on super over after tie)
New Zealand wins: 7
No result: 1
First T20 International meeting
Durban, September 18, 2007
New Zealand won the first T20 International between the two sides at the inaugural World Cup in South Africa.
Last T20 International meeting
Auckland, November 10, 2019
In scenes reminiscent of the 50-over World Cup final four months earlier, it took a super over to separate the two sides in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland.

