England v New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal fact-file

England

Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler with 240

Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid with 8

Path to semi-final

beat West Indies by 6 wickets

beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

beat Australia by 8 wickets

beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs

lost to South Africa by 10 runs

New Zealand

Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill with 176

Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Trent Boult with 11

Path to semi-final

lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets

beat India by 8 wickets

beat Scotland by 16 runs

beat Namibia by 52 runs

beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

T20s head-to-head:

England wins: 13 (includes one win on super over after tie)

New Zealand wins: 7

No result: 1

First T20 International meeting

Durban, September 18, 2007

New Zealand won the first T20 International between the two sides at the inaugural World Cup in South Africa.

Last T20 International meeting

Auckland, November 10, 2019

In scenes reminiscent of the 50-over World Cup final four months earlier, it took a super over to separate the two sides in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland.