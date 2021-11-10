Somalian envoy commends PAF’s professionalism

Ambassador of Federal Republic of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi Tuesday called on Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release. Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Somalia shared common religious values and cultural bonds. The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two air forces and brotherly countries.













