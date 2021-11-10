Senate body questions conduct of MDCAT exam

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday expressed concern over the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination, terming it not on a par with the international standard.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand. Some committee members were of the view that the system of 32-day examination for one single test was baseless and a clear injustice with students.

They also sought solution to the objections of students regarding out-of-course questions and asked the officials of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to tell how they give numbers to such questions.

They raised various questions about the standard of MDCAT and concerns of students and parents related to the MDCAT.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the country’s brilliant students failed as multiple exams were administered in one day.

She added PMC officials should be held accountable for this gross injustice to the students.

Officials from PMC said MDCAT was the single largest computer-based examination held in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study had the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts, and analytical skills required for the rigorous medical and dental training programs.

They said MDCAT being a computer-based examination was in accordance with the global best practices and a comprehensive data set was now available that was not possible with a pen and paper exam.

He said MDCAT was held for the first time not only at 25 centers in Pakistan, but also in six international centers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The committee was informed that the single computer-based national level MDCAT examination was a novel concept in Pakistan and that introduction of a computer-based examination was a landmark in Pakistan’s effort to improve the educational system.

It was informed that the PMC had ensured that the entrance exam for the most competitive higher education program in the country carries the seal of integrity and students of genuine merit are able to compete for entry into medical and dental programs.