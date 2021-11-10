OIC urged to slap economic curbs on India

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday urged the OIC special representative for Jammu and Kashmir for economic sanctions and embargoes against India for human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was chairing a special meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir attended by the visiting delegation led by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special representative for Jammu and Kashmir Yousuf Al Dubai. Chief Minister GB Khalid and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi also attended the meeting on as special invitees.

A delegation from All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Advisory boards of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir also attended the meeting. Chairman Kashmir Committee welcomed the OIC special envoy for Kashmir and said the parliamentary committee has representation from both Houses of Parliament and has members from all political parties. Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the OIC is key stakeholder of Muslim Ummah and the OIC contact group must play its due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi raised a proposal for a visit of the committee to the OIC Secretariat along with the APHC delegation to help sensitize the OIC on the human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said the Secretary General of the OIC has been playing a pivotal role in raising the humanitarian aspect of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a test case for the global stakeholders of the global community.

He said that the United Nations must learn from the failure of the League of Nations. He said that the world thought the United Nations would provide solutions to the humanitarian issues faced by the people. He said that the rape is being used as a tool to suppress Kashmiris resistance. He said that the world has banned pallet guns use even against animals but the Indian forces are using pallets against Kashmiri Muslims. He said that India was implementing its vicious plan of converting all religious minorities into Hindus by force yo convert India into a Hindu Rashtra.

He said that the Indian regime is implementing demographic change to alter Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority state.Shehryar Khan Afridi said Indian regime was also implementing a vicious plan to kill all top Kashmiri leaders in jails in the garb of COVID-19 pandemic. He said two top Kashmiri leaders i.e. Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed and Ashraf Khan Sehrai Shaheed.