KP minorities’ housing quota enhanced

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday said the provincial government was making efforts for minimizing the residential problems of minorities and had increased the quota of minorities in housing sector projects from 0.5 % to 1%.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities’ Affairs, Wazir Zada at his office here.

Secretary Housing and Director General (DG) Housing both were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister also expressed interest in the construction of special residential facilities for the minorities’ community by utilizing the annual development funds of the Minorities’ Affairs Department while the Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities’ Affairs committed to pave way for the construction of three-marla houses of low-cost (Rs.2.1 million) in areas adjacent to big cities or suburban localities.