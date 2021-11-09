‘Black sheep’ have no place in police: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that process of internal accountability has been intensified in police department under the policy of first reward and then punishment in order to purge the department from power abuse, corruption and other irregularities.

He further said that strict punishment in police is essential to improve the performance of force and any officer or official involved in professional negligence or any illegal activity will be expelled from the police department. He further said that where rewards for duty, bravery and honesty are given in the police force, at the same time immediate action is also ensured against those who are involved in misuse of power and negligence.

He expressed these views while issuing punishment orders to the officers during DSP’s Orderly Room held at the Central Police Office here. IG Punjab personally heard explanations from the 6 DSPs who were suspended for various complaints and irregularities during the Orderly Room and after scrutinizing their inquiry reports, issued orders to file penalties and petitions. According to details, IG Punjab issued orders of dismissal to three DSPs namely Muhammad Ijaz, Farrukh Sohail Sindhu and Imtiaz Ahmed from the department while show cause notices of DSPs Asif Hanif, Muhammad Iqbal and Amir Abbas Khemita were filed. The IGP Punjab provided ample opportunity to the DSPs to present their position before issuing orders. IGP Punjab said that he had already made it clear that departmental action would be taken against the guilty officers and personnel under zero tolerance for trespassing or engaging in illegal activities. He vowed that such elements are not acceptable in force which bring disrepute to department by their deeds. He further said that those who have shown honesty and conscientiousness will be treated with respect in the department and their encouragement shall be continued at every level.