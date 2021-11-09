US consul general, WAPDA Chairman discuss water, hydropower projects

US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole accompanied by the USAID Director, Office of Energy Jenna Diallo called on WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) at WAPDA House on Tuesday. The matters of mutual interest relating to water and hydropower projects were discussed during the meeting.

The Chairman apprised the Consul General of the 10 projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu WAPDA has been constructing to add more than 11 MAF of water to the existing water storage capacity and inject 9000 MW of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid. He also briefed the Consul General of the innovative financial strategy adopted by WAPDA to arrange funds for construction of these projects. The Chairman also highlighted the significance of WAPDA projects for poverty alleviation through socio-economic development of the country.

The US Consul General appreciated WAPDA for its pivotal role to cope with the water and energy needs of Pakistan. He also appreciated WAPDA’s financial model for arranging funds for its projects.